I-65 travel lanes open during work

I-65 travel lanes open during work

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Core samples of Interstate 65 pavement will be extracted during overnight hours Thursday between U.S. 50 at Seymour and State Road 58 at the Walesboro exit south of Columbus. Motorists are advised to be aware of Milestone Contractors crews working under INDOT permit along the northbound I-65 outside shoulder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheating Spouse 20 hr Anti-everything 4
Marriage license Wed Anti-everything 4
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Tue Donald Trump 24
Opinions (Aug '16) Tue Donald Trump 2
Nigerian guy selling heroin who is he?? (Jan '16) Tue Donald Trump 4
Very Curious (Mar '16) Tue Donald Trump 8
The girl at walmart Tue Donald Trump 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC