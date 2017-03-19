Homes evacuated, intersection closed ...

Homes evacuated, intersection closed for gas leak

The intersection of 19th Street and Home Avenue remains closed this morning as Vectren workers and Columbus firefighters work to stop a gas leak. Miller Pipeline was working in the area and struck a gas line that the company said was unmarked, Wilson said.

