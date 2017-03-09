Help only a text away: United Way 2-1-1 service widens to provide for those in need
If you or someone you know is in need of financial support, housing, food, clothing or other assistance, help is just a phone call or now a text away. The United Way 2-1-1 South Central Indiana information and referral service has added texting capabilities, along with email, social media and website searches, to connect people to the health and human services resources they need.
