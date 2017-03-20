Healthy Communities challenges residents

Healthy Communities at Columbus Regional Health is challenging residents to revisit their New Year's resolutions and take a month to develop healthy habits. The free, month-long Community Wellness Challenge begins April 1 and continues through April 30, offering prizes for people who adopt and maintain healthy habits based on a challenge list of activities.

