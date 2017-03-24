Growth among state's leaders

Bartholomew County is seeing population gains that are larger than most counties statewide, but at a manageable rate - a good sign as the community tries to meet its workforce needs, Columbus' mayor said. Bartholomew is the sixth-fastest-growing county in Indiana, in terms of percentage growth, from 2010-2016, according to population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

