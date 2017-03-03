Groups partner for arts grants
The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County and Columbus Area Arts Council are partnering to provide $50,000 in grants for arts and culture projects, available to not-for-profit organizations, service clubs and houses of worship. The Welcoming Community projects are intended to celebrate an environment of inclusion in and around the unveiling of the city's Exhibit Columbus installations Aug. 26. "This community has long understood the economic development impact of arts, culture and design," said Tracy Souza, Heritage Fund president and CEO.
