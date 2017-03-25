GOP Rep. Messer takes step toward pos...

GOP Rep. Messer takes step toward possible Senate race

Republican U.S. Rep. Luke Messer has taken a step toward a possible 2018 bid for one of Indiana's U.S. Senate seats by forming what his campaign calls a statewide finance committee. Messer is in his third term representing central Indiana's 6th District and is a potential challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

