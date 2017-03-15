From uncertain weather to finances, arts council closes chapter for outdoor concert

Columbus Area Arts Council resources can be better used for more varied family entertainment rather than risky, expense-laden, major-artist performances - ones that sometimes must compete with concerts scheduled by national promoters working in surrounding metro areas, said Kathryn Armstrong, the nonprofit agency's executive director. After the Rock the Park concert planned for last August featuring KC and the Sunshine Band was rained out, a first for the concert series, organizers decided they needed to talk about its future - including whether there would be one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.