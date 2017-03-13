Four locations certified as 'fiber ready'
Four locations in Columbus have been certified as AT&T Fiber Ready by the company and the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp. It is the first time AT&T has combined available sites and existing buildings in Indiana with the fiber ready designation. Julie McClure is assistant managing editor of The Republic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|3
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mon
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Sat
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart
|Sat
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC