Four locations certified as 'fiber ready'

13 hrs ago

Four locations in Columbus have been certified as AT&T Fiber Ready by the company and the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp. It is the first time AT&T has combined available sites and existing buildings in Indiana with the fiber ready designation. Julie McClure is assistant managing editor of The Republic.

Columbus, IN

