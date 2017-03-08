Former Nashville reserve officer receives public defender

The former reserve Nashville police officer facing two misdemeanors for pursuing a motorcyclist through Bartholomew County will be represented by a public defender. The Whitted law firm in Columbus was named to represent Leonard Burch, 25, Columbus, in a hearing Wednesday in Bartholomew Superior Court 2. Magistrate Joe Meek set a pre-trial hearing for Burch at 1:30 p.m. April 19 and reset Burch's trial date for 1:30 p.m. May 18. A half-day has been set aside for the trial as Burch has said in previous court hearings he plans to seek a jury trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.