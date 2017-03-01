Five Things to Know for Monday, March 6
The ramp from eastbound I-465 to northbound I-65 closed last night and will remain closed for several months. Other additional closures at that interchange are expected in the weeks to come.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
