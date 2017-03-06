Fill 'er up: Fuel sales will benefit local high schools
Two Circle K convenience stores in Columbus will donate a portion of fuel sales to East and North high schools as part of the company's Fueling Our Schools program. Ten cents per gallon of fuel sold between 4 and 8 p.m. Tuesday at the stores located at 1720 National Road and 2415 Jonathan Moore Pike will be donated to the schools.
