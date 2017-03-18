FairOaks anchor, JCPenney, closing in...

FairOaks anchor, JCPenney, closing in June

The entrance to the JCPenney store at FairOaks Mall, Columbus, Ind., is shown on Friday, March 17, 2017. The Penney chain announced plans Friday to close 138 stores, including the one in Columbus.

Comments made yesterday: 20,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,749

