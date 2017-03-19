Emotions high at program

A market rate comparison based on current real estate listings shows three-bedroom homes in Bartholomew County rent for $750 to $1,100 a month, people learned during the Sustained Community Dialogue session Thursday at the Doug Otto Center in Columbus. Using a methodology developed for a 2012 United Way study of local working households, data was provided that determined a three-member family with a $36,000 annual income cannot pay more than $663 a month for rent and utilities before they find themselves struggling financially.

