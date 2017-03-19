Emotions high at program

Emotions high at program

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A market rate comparison based on current real estate listings shows three-bedroom homes in Bartholomew County rent for $750 to $1,100 a month, people learned during the Sustained Community Dialogue session Thursday at the Doug Otto Center in Columbus. Using a methodology developed for a 2012 United Way study of local working households, data was provided that determined a three-member family with a $36,000 annual income cannot pay more than $663 a month for rent and utilities before they find themselves struggling financially.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help reunite a father and his daughter 1 hr Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side 12 hr Gena 3
islam-THE TRUTH Mar 17 Anti-everything 7
Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan Mar 13 Curt 1
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Mar 11 Fartbutt McGee 2
The girl at walmart (Sep '16) Mar 11 FUtoo 3
Cheating Spouse Mar 10 nnono 9
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC