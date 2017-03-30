Drivers use caution: Road widening, t...

Drivers use caution: Road widening, traffic control, sidewalks on agenda

11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

One of the city's biggest infrastructure projects this year will be along Rocky Ford Road, between Taylor and Talley roads. Bike lanes, curbs, gutters, storm sewers, sidewalks and a new bridge are planned in the $6.3 million improvement for the former county road, said Dave Hayward, executive director of public works/ city engineer.

