Drivers use caution: Road widening, traffic control, sidewalks on agenda
One of the city's biggest infrastructure projects this year will be along Rocky Ford Road, between Taylor and Talley roads. Bike lanes, curbs, gutters, storm sewers, sidewalks and a new bridge are planned in the $6.3 million improvement for the former county road, said Dave Hayward, executive director of public works/ city engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
