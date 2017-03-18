Donald Jeffrey "Jeff" Dugan, 58, of Columbus, died at 7:28 p.m. March 15, 2017, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis South in Greenwood. He is survived by his father, Donald G. Dugan of Edinburgh; wife, Debra Ault Dugan of Columbus; daughters, Whitni Dugan of Nineveh, and Katelyn Dugan of Edinburgh; sisters, Dina Gossman and Dawna Dugan, both of Perry, Georgia; a brother, Dan Dugan of Bargersville; and four grandchildren.

