Documentary highlight childhood experiences

Indiana Youth Institute and the Bartholomew County Council for Youth Development are sponsoring a free showing of the documentary "Resilience" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at YES Cinema, 328 Jackson St., Columbus. Devina Jani with Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, a division of The Villages, will lead a group discussion and learning activity after the screening.

