Discussions continue about colorism

As an adult, she still notices that black beauty focuses on lighter-skinned celebrities with European features such as actress Halle Berry and pop singer Beyonce. Black Lives Matter of Columbus organizer Brittany King will highlight those and other topics as part of the local chapter's free presentation on "A Conversation on Colorism," 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bartholomew County Public Library in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.