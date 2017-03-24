Decathexis sculpture removed after contract expires
A controversial sculpture that was part of the 2014 Columbus Indiana Sculpture Biennial has been removed from public display after its contract expired and the artist didn't want it back. Decathexis, which was designed to mimic a tree's design, was originally placed on the grounds of City Hall on July 1, 2014, part of a group of sculptures selected for the biennial exhibition, some of which are still in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|7 hr
|DONT JUDGE ___cre...
|10
|Donald Burton family
|Mar 21
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|McGee
|4
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 19
|Gena
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mar 17
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC