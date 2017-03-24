Decathexis sculpture removed after co...

Decathexis sculpture removed after contract expires

Read more: The Republic

A controversial sculpture that was part of the 2014 Columbus Indiana Sculpture Biennial has been removed from public display after its contract expired and the artist didn't want it back. Decathexis, which was designed to mimic a tree's design, was originally placed on the grounds of City Hall on July 1, 2014, part of a group of sculptures selected for the biennial exhibition, some of which are still in place.

Columbus, IN

