Dance Marathon has raised $1 million

The 18th annual Dance Marathon brought in an estimated $137,000 for Turning Point Domestic Violence Services last weekend, pushing the amount of funds raised since the event's inception to $1 million. Proceeds from this year's event will be used for Turning Point programming, which benefits youths and victims of domestic violence, with student education a top focus, said Lisa Shafran, the Columbus-based agency's president.

