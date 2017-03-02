Dance Marathon has raised $1 million

The 18th annual Dance Marathon brought in an estimated $137,000 for Turning Point Domestic Violence Services last weekend, pushing the amount of funds raised since the event's inception to $1 million. Proceeds from this year's event will be used for Turning Point programming, which benefits youths and victims of domestic violence, with student education a top focus, said Lisa Shafran, the Columbus-based agency's president.

