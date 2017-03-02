Dance Marathon has raised $1 million
The 18th annual Dance Marathon brought in an estimated $137,000 for Turning Point Domestic Violence Services last weekend, pushing the amount of funds raised since the event's inception to $1 million. Proceeds from this year's event will be used for Turning Point programming, which benefits youths and victims of domestic violence, with student education a top focus, said Lisa Shafran, the Columbus-based agency's president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|21 hr
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC