Cummins succeeding in reducing water usage

When the Columbus-based diesel engine maker unveiled its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Plan in 2014, it pledged to reduce its direct water usage by 33 percent, adjusted by labor hours, by the target date. Because Cummins had achieved a 42 percent reduction by the third quarter of 2016, the global company increased its 2020 goal to a 50 percent reduction, according to a news release.

