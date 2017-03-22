Cummins succeeding in reducing water usage
When the Columbus-based diesel engine maker unveiled its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Plan in 2014, it pledged to reduce its direct water usage by 33 percent, adjusted by labor hours, by the target date. Because Cummins had achieved a 42 percent reduction by the third quarter of 2016, the global company increased its 2020 goal to a 50 percent reduction, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Burton family
|12 hr
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|McGee
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|7
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sun
|Gena
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mar 17
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC