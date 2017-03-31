Court date set for local man charged ...

Court date set for local man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A local man accused of hitting a married couple with his vehicle while driving on Taylor Road, killing the husband and seriously injuring his wife, will appear in court April 24. Michael B. Demaio, 36, 2023 Chandler Lane, is scheduled for an initial hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Bartholomew Superior Court 2 on four felony charges accused him of operating while intoxicated resulting in death and resulting in injury and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and in injury. Demaio is accused of causing the death of Anshul Sharma, 30, a Cummins engineer, and seriously injuring his wife, Samira Bhardwaj, 28, both of Columbus, as the couple walked north in a buffered bike lane on Taylor Road at 7:15 p.m Sunday, Columbus police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bondo rust repair help wanted 5 hr Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side 23 hr nnono 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter Thu Anti-everything 21
who cares Thu Anti-everything 3
News Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni... Wed Anti-everything 4
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Mar 26 Burton McGee Stre... 2
Donald Burton family Mar 21 Gena 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC