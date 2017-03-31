Court date set for local man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

A local man accused of hitting a married couple with his vehicle while driving on Taylor Road, killing the husband and seriously injuring his wife, will appear in court April 24. Michael B. Demaio, 36, 2023 Chandler Lane, is scheduled for an initial hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Bartholomew Superior Court 2 on four felony charges accused him of operating while intoxicated resulting in death and resulting in injury and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and in injury. Demaio is accused of causing the death of Anshul Sharma, 30, a Cummins engineer, and seriously injuring his wife, Samira Bhardwaj, 28, both of Columbus, as the couple walked north in a buffered bike lane on Taylor Road at 7:15 p.m Sunday, Columbus police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.