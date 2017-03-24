Consultants evaluating effect on river levels

A section of the East Fork White River is being evaluated to determine whether water levels would be affected by the removal of a low-head dam near the Upland Columbus Pump House. The U.S. Geological Survey plans to measure the depth of the river next week - upstream and downstream of the low-head dam, said Jeff Frey, deputy director of the Indiana-Kentucky Water Science Center with the U.S. Geological Survey.

