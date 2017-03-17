Columbus reacts to news of Penneya s store closing
Here are reactions that people shared Friday afternoon after news was announced that the JCPenney store in Columbus would be closing in June. - "What a bummer," said Mary Jane Hooker, Columbus, a FairOaks Mall shopper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|7 hr
|Gena
|2
|islam-THE TRUTH
|20 hr
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC