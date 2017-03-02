Columbus man accused of false informing reckless driving
A former reserve Nashville police officer charged with two misdemeanors while pursuing a motorcyclist through Bartholomew County has asked Bartholomew Superior Court 2 officials to appoint an attorney to represent him. Burch initially told Magistrate Joe Meek he planned to represent himself in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|16 hr
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Tue
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC