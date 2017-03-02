Columbus Hijab Day set to celebrate c...

Columbus Hijab Day set to celebrate culture

8 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Members of two local houses of worship have organized Columbus Hijab Day on Saturday to foster understanding of mainstream Islam and to build relations with the Islamic community. The event, a joint effort between the Islamic Society of Columbus Indiana and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbus, also is timed in conjunction with Women's History Month, organizers said.

