Columbus businessman leads Messer's campaign finance team
A Columbus resident will head the statewide campaign finance committee of U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana, for the 2018 election cycle, while another will serve on the committee. Greg Pence will serve as the committee's chairman, while Ryan Hou will serve as a member, according to a news release from Messer's office.
