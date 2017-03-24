Columbus Animal Care Services begins work on long-anticipated expansion
Columbus Animal Care Services, built in 1987 and located at 2730 Arnold St., was designed to be expanded after 10 years, but officials are only now looking at creating a larger structure three decades after opening, said Nicohl Birdwell Goodin, general manager of the shelter. The city-run operation will be evaluated by a team at Cummins using a Six Sigma analysis, said Mary Ferdon, executive director of administration and community development.
