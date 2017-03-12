Closing is in the cards

Closing is in the cards

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The card and gift store that has served Columbus since 1990 will likely close its doors sometime in mid-April, store manager Stephanie Crosby said. "Online shopping has eroded our sales," said Penny Marks, director of operations for the Quincy, Illinois-based Kirlin's Inc. In 2015, U.S. retail sales of greeting cards rose by 1.5 percent to $8.59 billion, and are expected to reach $9.07 billion in 2020, industry tracker Sundale Research reported last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? 15 hr Fartbutt McGee 2
The girl at walmart 15 hr FUtoo 3
islam-THE TRUTH 22 hr Donald Trump 2
Cheating Spouse Fri nnono 9
Marriage license Mar 8 Anti-everything 4
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Mar 7 Donald Trump 24
Opinions (Aug '16) Mar 7 Donald Trump 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC