Closing is in the cards

The card and gift store that has served Columbus since 1990 will likely close its doors sometime in mid-April, store manager Stephanie Crosby said. "Online shopping has eroded our sales," said Penny Marks, director of operations for the Quincy, Illinois-based Kirlin's Inc. In 2015, U.S. retail sales of greeting cards rose by 1.5 percent to $8.59 billion, and are expected to reach $9.07 billion in 2020, industry tracker Sundale Research reported last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.