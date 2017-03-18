Clerical error blamed for 2,500 past-due notices in Indiana
The utility department in the Indiana city of Columbus is apologizing after more than 2,000 customers incorrectly received past-due notices. The Republic reports that city utility clerks were sending out routine email notices earlier this month for water and sewer bills when the mistake happened.
