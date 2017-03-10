City weighing renovation, demolition of Donner Center
The City of Columbus is considering renovation or even demolition to address physical shortcomings of the 70-year-old Donner Center. The building, which opened in 1947, houses the city's parks and recreation department and also holds meetings and events.
