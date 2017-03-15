City purchases cybersecurity insurance

Columbus is buying an insurance policy to protect city computers from data breaches or hackers who threaten to hold the city's data hostage while demanding a ransom. City Board of Works members Tuesday approved a contract for a year's worth of cybersecurity insurance from Axis Surplus Insurance Co.

Columbus, IN

