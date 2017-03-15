City purchases cybersecurity insurance
Columbus is buying an insurance policy to protect city computers from data breaches or hackers who threaten to hold the city's data hostage while demanding a ransom. City Board of Works members Tuesday approved a contract for a year's worth of cybersecurity insurance from Axis Surplus Insurance Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|6 hr
|Anti-everything
|5
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mon
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC