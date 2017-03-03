City picks design firm
Columbus has hired an engineering firm to design improvements to Westenedge Drive between U.S. 31 to Rocky Ford Road. The planned improvements are based on feedback residents gave during two neighborhood meetings last spring, said Dave Hayward, executive director of public works/city engineer.
