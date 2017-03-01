City officials preparing for next phase of State Street improvement project

Columbus is about to embark on the second phase of the State Street Corridor project, preparing to bid out plans for an updated streetscape from the Haw Creek bridge east to Mapleton Street. Work is ongoing on improvements to the Haw Creek bridge, which began as the first phase of the State Street project in October 2016, said Jeremy Richardson, a project designer for United Consulting Engineers and Architects.

