Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about convenience store selling cold beer
State lawmakers plan to challenge a decision allowing a recently opened Columbus convenience store to legally sell cold beer along with hard liquor. The new Ricker's convenience store and gas station at 25th and North Cherry streets, and a similar store in Sheridan, are at the center of a controversy about obtaining alcohol permits normally given to restaurants that allow the new stores to sell cold beer.
