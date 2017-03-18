Brownstown Central recognizes montha s top students

A trio of seniors, an eighth-grader and a fifth-grader recently were recognized during a Brownstown Central Community School Corp. board of trustees meeting. Tyler Neal, Cameron Eggersman and Jacob Wischmeier were named Students of the Month for the high school, while Kylee Nowling earned the honor for the middle school, and Tori Lokey took the elementary school honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.