Body of missing Indianapolis woman found on sandbar in park

Police in southern Indiana have found the body of a 33-year-old woman reported missing by her family the day before. The Columbus Police Department say officers found Jacqueline Watts' body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city's Noblitt Park.

