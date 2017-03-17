Betty McPeek

Betty McPeek

Betty Jane McPeek, 82, of Columbus, entered the gates of Heaven at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at her home. Betty was a member of East Columbus Christian Church.

