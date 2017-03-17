Betty McPeek
Betty Jane McPeek, 82, of Columbus, entered the gates of Heaven at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at her home. Betty was a member of East Columbus Christian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|8 hr
|Anti-everything
|7
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|19 hr
|Gena
|1
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC