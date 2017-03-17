Betty Jane McPeek
Betty Jane McPeek, 82, of Columbus, entered the gates of heaven at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at her home. Born May 27, 1934, in Seymour, she was the daughter of William H. and Lillian J. Marshall Sanders.
