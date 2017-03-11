Benefit, auction set today at Healing Waters Church

A benefit hymn sing, silent auction and chili supper called Power of Prayer will be held today at Healing Waters Church, 2330 Midway St., Columbus. The auction and chili supper begin at 5 p.m., and the hymn sing begins at 7 p.m. The event will benefit Jeannie Cravens, who was diagnosed in December with anaplastic large-cell lymphoma.

