Be on lookout for I-65 core sampling
Core sampling along Interstate 65 between U.S. 50 and State Road 58 by a construction company anticipating Indiana Department of Transportation project bidding has been rescheduled to occur today. Milestone Contractors of Columbus - under a state permit - originally had planned to extract cores of pavement samples this past week, but that exploratory effort was canceled due to inclement weather.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|6 hr
|Proctor
|6
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|8 hr
|Gena
|1
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
