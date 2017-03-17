Be on lookout for I-65 core sampling

3 hrs ago

Core sampling along Interstate 65 between U.S. 50 and State Road 58 by a construction company anticipating Indiana Department of Transportation project bidding has been rescheduled to occur today. Milestone Contractors of Columbus - under a state permit - originally had planned to extract cores of pavement samples this past week, but that exploratory effort was canceled due to inclement weather.

