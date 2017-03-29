BCSC promotes pair of educators
Chad Phillips, 42, the district's director of title services since 2015, will replace Vaughn Sylva, who will be retiring at year's end as assistant superintendent for financial services. Gina Pleak, 44, who has been principal at Clifty Creek Elementary since 2014, was promoted to replace Phillips, with both of those changes to take effect July 1. Sylva, 65, who has been with the Columbus-based school district since 2002, recently announced his retirement plans.
