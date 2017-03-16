Bartholomew County Indivisible to dis...

Bartholomew County Indivisible to discuss judgea s ruling on immigration executive order

Members of Bartholomew County Indivisible are planning to discuss a federal judge's hold on a new Trump executive order at a meeting tonight. The group is meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2651 California St. It's a new, larger venue as the group has grown to about 115 people, said Melisa Miller, owner of Knitters Nook and leader of the group.

