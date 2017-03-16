Bartholomew County Indivisible to discuss judgea s ruling on immigration executive order
Members of Bartholomew County Indivisible are planning to discuss a federal judge's hold on a new Trump executive order at a meeting tonight. The group is meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2651 California St. It's a new, larger venue as the group has grown to about 115 people, said Melisa Miller, owner of Knitters Nook and leader of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|5 hr
|Proctor
|6
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|7 hr
|Gena
|1
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC