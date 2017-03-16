Bartholomew County Indivisible to discuss judgea s ruling on immigration executive order

Members of Bartholomew County Indivisible are planning to discuss a federal judge's hold on a new Trump executive order at a meeting tonight. The group is meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2651 California St. It's a new, larger venue as the group has grown to about 115 people, said Melisa Miller, owner of Knitters Nook and leader of the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.