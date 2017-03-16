Aviation Day to celebrate the history of Columbusa airport
Aviation enthusiasts will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bakalar Air Force Base in Columbus during this year's Aviation Day at the Columbus Municipal Airport. Seventy-five years ago, engineers from the U.S. Corp of Engineers in Louisville, Kentucky were surveying what would eventually become the city's airport.
