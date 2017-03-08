Automotive manufacturer creating 100+...

Automotive manufacturer creating 100+ jobs in Fort Wayne

13 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Faurecia Clean Mobility , a global manufacturer of automotive emissions control systems, announced plans today to locate a new facility in Allen County, creating up to 144 new jobs by 2018. "Just like Faurecia, Indiana is a global leader in automotive manufacturing," said Jim Schellinger, Indiana Secretary of Commerce.

