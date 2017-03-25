Asphalt plant sought for interstate c...

Asphalt plant sought for interstate construction

Contractors interested in winning a $143 million reconstruction project for Interstate 65 between Seymour and Columbus have expressed interest in building a temporary asphalt-production facility nearby, a property owner said. Pintail Investments LLC, represented by managing partner Charles Corbin, is seeking permission from the Columbus Board of Zoning Appeals to exceed a local 60-day time limit for temporary operations, allowing asphalt to be produced for about three years from an 8.22-acre site Pintail owns in the Woodside Southwest Industrial Park in Columbus.

