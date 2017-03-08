Actor Faizon Love arrested in Ohio after airport altercation
Actor and comedian Faizon Love has been jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after an alleged altercation with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Authorities allege that Love argued with the 24-year-old man on Tuesday and then assaulted him in a baggage claim area.
