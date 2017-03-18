$20,000 grant available to offset cos...

$20,000 grant available to offset cost of camp for dyslexic youth

The Dyslexia Institute of Indiana will use a $20,000 grant from the Heritage Fund - The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County to expand a summer camp program entering its second year. The grant will provide financial-need scholarships for dyslexic students through the organization's signature program, Camp Delafield, in Columbus.

