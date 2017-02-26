Work begins for new coffee shop; store fills hole Bistro 310 left empty
During the next two months, owners Tyler and Alissa Hodge and their contractor are working to transform the vacant 3,774-square-foot space into the new home of Lucabe Coffee Co. On Aug. 15, the Columbus couple brought a proposal to the Columbus Redevelopment Commission that called for selling specialty coffees, teas, sandwiches, pastries and other baked goods at the location.
