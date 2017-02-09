Whet your whistle at bourbon festival

The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic pours it on with the inaugural Bourbonfest from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Commons, 300 Washington St., Columbus. Beverages will be served by the top bourbon distributors in the country, featuring Jim Beam, Heaven Hill, Evan Williams, Four Roses, Brown-Forman, Woodford Reserve and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.